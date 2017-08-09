WORLD
3 MIN READ
Czech Republic takes legal action against EU gun control policy
The directive aims at limiting access to semi-automatic and other weapons. But the Czech Interior Minister Milan Chovane said the ban on legal weapons "has no connection with the fight against terrorism."
Czech Republic takes legal action against EU gun control policy
The Czech Interior Ministry said the directive was too harsh and it the decision is &quot;once again undermining people's trust in the EU.&quot; / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 9, 2017

The Czech Republic filed a lawsuit on Friday against a new European Union directive tightening gun ownership, aimed at limiting access to semi-automatic and other weapons after deadly militant attacks in western Europe.

The European Parliament and EU interior ministers gave a final nod to the changes earlier this year despite the Czech Republic, Luxembourg and Poland voicing opposition.

The Czech Interior Ministry said the directive was too harsh, affecting for example thousands of hunters-a popular activity with a long tradition in the central European country.

The directive bans long and short-barrelled semi-automatic firearms with larger magazines, those with foldable stocks, and those converted from fully-automatic weapons. It requires the registration of some decommissioned weapons and historical replicas.

It also seeks to make it easier to track weapons and combat the illegal trade.

Punishment

Recommended

"Such a massive punishment of decent arms holders is unacceptable, because banning legally-held weapons has no connection with the fight against terrorism," Interior Minister Milan Chovanec said in a statement.

"This is not only a nonsensical decision once again undermining people's trust in the EU, but implementing the directive could also have a negative impact on the internal security of the Czech Republic, because a large number of weapons could move to the black market," he said.

There are more than 800,000 firearms of all categories registered among 300,000 gun permit holders in the Czech Republic, which has a population of 10.6 million.

The lower chamber of the Czech parliament approved a bill in June putting gun owners' rights in the constitution.

Gun attacks are rare in the Czech Republic, though in February 2015 a lone gunman killed eight people at a restaurant in an eastern Czech town in an incident which was not linked to terrorism.

The EU started seriously preparing the tougher rules in the wake of the militant attacks on the Bataclan music club and other parts of Paris in November 2015 which killed 130 people.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54