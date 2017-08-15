The town of Kwoi in the Nigerian state of Kaduna produces some of the world's best ginger.

For locals, ginger is everything.

"A majority of the youth here don't have jobs; I have achieved many things with ginger, I paid my school fees with ginger," Timothy Usman, who inherited a ginger farm from his parents, said.

Many growers are trying to export the root and compete with large-scale farmers from further afield but they can only up their spice game if the government chips in.

TRT World'sWendy Agbo has more.