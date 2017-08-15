WORLD
3 MIN READ
Afghan forces find mass graves at site of village attack
The discovery came after a spokesman for the Afghan National Army said troops had retaken the mainly Shia village of Mirzawalang from Taliban and Daesh militants.
Afghan forces find mass graves at site of village attack
Survivors fleeing the violence described nightmarish scenes of militants going from house to house, gunning down local people. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
August 15, 2017

Mass graves containing the bodies of more than 40 civilians allegedly massacred by Taliban and Daesh militants were found after Afghan forces recaptured the village where they died, officials said on Tuesday. 

In a rare joint operation by the rival militants, fighters killed dozens of men, women and children in Mirzawalang, a mainly Shia village in Sayad district of northern Sar-e Pul province, on August 5 after overrunning a government-backed militia, according to officials and residents.

"We have so far discovered three mass graves in the village, containing the remains of a total of 42 people, including three children, some of them beheaded."

- Zabihullah Amani, spokesman for the provincial governor

Amani said that 23 bodies had been found in one grave, 11 in another and eight in a third.

"The majority have been identified as civilians, while there might be a small number of uprising forces too among them. Search operations will continue tomorrow," he added.

The discovery came after a spokesman for the Afghan National Army's northern military corps said troops had retaken the village following several days of intense fighting that left at least 50 insurgents dead.

"Our forces are in full control of the village and are searching for Taliban mines and booby traps," Nasratullah Jamshidi said.

Recommended

Dawlat Waziri, a spokesman for the Afghan defence ministry, said forces had "pushed the Taliban out of the village" on Monday afternoon.

He said the militants had suffered "heavy casualties". There has been no word on any casualties to Afghan forces.

Survivors fleeing the violence described nightmarish scenes of militants going from house to house, gunning down local people.

The insurgents also took a number of residents captive, but later released 235 hostages after elders and provincial officials struck a deal with the group.

Daesh has claimed responsibility for killing 54 Shia villagers in Sar-e Pul in a statement released by its propaganda outlet Amaq late Monday.

The Taliban earlier claimed capturing the village but said it did so alone. It also denied allegations it had killed civilians.

Taliban and Daesh militants have regularly clashed since the latter gained a foothold in the country in 2015 but security sources say they have teamed up to attack Afghan forces on a few occasions.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54