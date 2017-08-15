Mass graves containing the bodies of more than 40 civilians allegedly massacred by Taliban and Daesh militants were found after Afghan forces recaptured the village where they died, officials said on Tuesday.

In a rare joint operation by the rival militants, fighters killed dozens of men, women and children in Mirzawalang, a mainly Shia village in Sayad district of northern Sar-e Pul province, on August 5 after overrunning a government-backed militia, according to officials and residents.

"We have so far discovered three mass graves in the village, containing the remains of a total of 42 people, including three children, some of them beheaded." - Zabihullah Amani, spokesman for the provincial governor

Amani said that 23 bodies had been found in one grave, 11 in another and eight in a third.

"The majority have been identified as civilians, while there might be a small number of uprising forces too among them. Search operations will continue tomorrow," he added.

The discovery came after a spokesman for the Afghan National Army's northern military corps said troops had retaken the village following several days of intense fighting that left at least 50 insurgents dead.

"Our forces are in full control of the village and are searching for Taliban mines and booby traps," Nasratullah Jamshidi said.