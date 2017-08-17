POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Innovative bus tour highlights corruption in Mexico
Anti-corruption NGOs are hosting bus tours around Mexico City in an attempt to highlight corruption in private and public sectors.
Innovative bus tour highlights corruption in Mexico
The sights include an independence monument that went so over-budget that four hospitals could have been built in its place and a mansion owned by the Mexican presidents wife, built by a favoured government contractor. / TRTWorld
By Staff Reporter
August 17, 2017

As Latin America struggles against corruption, an innovative new way of fighting graft in Mexico City has been causing a stir in the capital.

Activists working for NGOs fighting against corruption are organising tours in a bus aptly named Corruptour.

The Corruptour is free and takes tourists and locals around a route which highlights some of the most glaring examples of corruption from the private and public sectors. 

Recommended

TRT World ’s Alasdair Baverstock reports from Mexico City.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin