Hope of finding alive eight people missing after a massive landslide in the Swiss Alps is fading, police said Friday, warning it could take weeks for those who fled to return home.

"The chances of survival are not high," local police spokesman Roman Ruegg told reporters.

The landslide, which struck early Wednesday, sent a huge river of rocks and mud flooding down Piz Cengalo mountain into the outskirts of Bondo, a village near the Italian border.

The eight missing, who come from Germany, Austria and Switzerland, were hiking in the Val Bondasca region at the time.

Police said they had set off in separate groups.

A massive search and rescue operation is under way, involving some 120 emergency workers equipped with infrared cameras and mobile phone detectors, helicopters and rescue dogs.

According to Anna Giagometti, mayor of Bregaglia — a municipality that encompasses Bondo — paths in the area had been flagged as "dangerous" earlier this month because of falling rocks.

Speaking to the Blick daily, she said warning signs in several languages had been posted in the village.

Thick mud and sludge

Police and residents said mobile phone coverage in the area was spotty, voicing hope it could explain why those still missing had not been in touch.

But authorities acknowledged that the chances of a happy ending were dwindling fast.

President Doris Leuthard, who examined the site from the air on Thursday, said the probability that the hikers were dead "is increasing by the hour," Blick reported.

Dramatic footage showed an entire mountainside disintegrating, unleashing an unstoppable mass of thick mud and sludge that tore up trees and demolished at least one building in its path.

Police said 12 farm buildings, including barns and stables, had been destroyed, while the Graubunden canton's main southern highway was closed to traffic.