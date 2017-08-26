Thousands of Filipinos on Saturday called for an end to extrajudicial killings as the funeral of a boy killed by police turned into the largest single demonstration yet against President Rodrigo Duterte's brutal drug war.

The death of Kian Loyd delos Santos has drawn widespread attention to allegations that police have been systematically executing suspected users and dealers - a charge the authorities deny.

Nuns, priests and hundreds of children, chanting "justice for Kian, justice for all" joined the funeral cortege as it made its way from a church to the cemetery where the 17-year-old was buried.

Delos Santos' father, Saldy, spoke briefly during a mass to defend his son's innocence and express anger over the police.

"Don't they have a heart? I'm not sure they do. There's a lot of churches, they should go there," he said, his voice cracking with emotion.

Delos Santos was dragged by plain-clothes policemen to a dark, trash-filled alley in northern Manila, before he was shot in the head and left next to a pigsty, according to witnesses whose accounts appeared to be backed up by CCTV footage.