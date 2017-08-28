WORLD
2 MIN READ
Death toll from Sierra Leone mudslide surpasses 1,000
Rescuers and aid groups fear that 600 people who went missing in a mudslide two weeks ago have died.
Death toll from Sierra Leone mudslide surpasses 1,000
Volunteers handle a coffin during a mass funeral for victims of heavy flooding and mudslides in Regent at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on August 17, 201 / AP
By Staff Reporter
August 28, 2017

A local leader and a minister in Sierra Leone say more than 1,000 people have died in the mudslide and flood that hit the country’s capital nearly two weeks ago.

The government earlier put the death toll for the August 14 mudslide at 450. 

Rescuers and aid groups warned that more than 600 people still missing from the disaster would likely not survive.

Elenoroh Jokomie Metzger, head of the women of Regent village, said more than 1,000 perished, though the exact number would never be known. 

Recommended

She spoke during a Sunday remembrance ceremony.

Reverend Bishop Emeritus Arnold Temple, who leads a Methodist church near Regent, said the country was mourning well over 1,000 victims.

Rescue and recovery efforts have continued as heavy rain brings the threat of another disaster.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54