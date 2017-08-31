Women who are assaulted in India are 40 times more likely to die from their injuries than their US counterparts, with social factors mostly to blame for the gaping disparity, according to research released on Thursday.

The researchers at the University Of Washington said they compared survival rates for women post-assault and women who were injured accidentally, and the figures suggested something more sinister was at play.

"We looked and I don't believe the women (assaulted) in India were worse injured - the clinical injury scores were not that high. That led me to hypothesise about social factors," Mohini Dasari, a surgeon and researcher at University of Washington, said.

The research compared more than 25,000 trauma cases and was published in the British Medical Journal's prestigious BMJ Global Health.

It found that women in the United States had more than five times better odds of surviving a simple fall or road accident than their counterparts in India - largely due to better medical care.

But the gap in survival rates jumped to 40 when it came to intentional attacks, prompting suspicions that neglect and a code of silence around domestic violence in India was to blame.

Social factors

Violence by partners makes up a significant percentage of assaults on women in both countries, said the researchers.