Police officers who arrested Utah nurse under investigation
The nurse was detained for around 20 minutes in a police car before being released after administrative staff intervened.
Nurse Alex Wubbels is shown during an incident at University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, US, in this still photo taken from police body-worn camera video taken July 26, 2017 and provided September 1, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 2, 2017

Police in the US state of Utah have launched an investigation after video footage showed an officer forcibly arresting a nurse for refusing to draw blood from an unconscious patient.

At least two police department employees, including the officer involved, have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The images captured by police body cameras and the University Hospital in Salt Lake City show Alex Wubbels screaming for help as she is manhandled out of the medical centre and handcuffed.

TRT World'sDenee Savoia reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
