WORLD
2 MIN READ
Cholera outbreak leaves 14 dead in northeastern Nigeria
Most of the victims belong to a camp for internally displaced people, who are trying to escape Boko Haram violence. The total number of suspected cholera cases in the country stands at 186, according to the health ministry.
Cholera outbreak leaves 14 dead in northeastern Nigeria
Refugees wait on top of a truck in the Muna Garage area in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri, Nigeria, February 16, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 3, 2017

Fourteen people have died of cholera in northeast Nigeria, with most of the victims living in a camp for people displaced by Boko Haram violence, the health ministry said Saturday.     

“Up to September 1, 14 deaths have been reported,” the health ministry said in a statement.

It said “the total number of suspected cholera cases stands at 186.”

Most of the suspected cases and deaths are in Muna Garage, a camp for displaced people on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno - which is the epicenter of the Boko Haram insurgency.

The other victims come from neighbouring districts.

Recommended

Nigeria’s government and NGOs are now working to improve sanitation, including better water purification and installing extra latrines, in a bid to prevent new cases, the statement said.

The city of Maiduguri has doubled in size since the start of the conflict with Boko Haram some eight years ago, rising to some two million inhabitants due to influxes of displaced people from across Borno state.

 The fighting has left some 20,000 people dead and displaced some 2.6 million in the country’s northeast.

Many of these displaced people are now living in camps where they lack sufficient food and are at risk of diseases like malaria.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54