A judicial spokesman said the court has not made the test results public but has informed the parties in the lawsuit. He spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with court rules.

The high-profile paternity claim led to the exhumation of Dali's embalmed remains so genetic samples could be taken. Forensic experts removed hair, nails and two long bones in July.

The foundation, which manages Dali's estate on behalf of the Spanish state, said at the time of the exhumation that Dali's remains — including his famous mustache — were well-preserved and mummified after an embalming process almost three decades ago.

The foundation said the painter's remains will be returned to his coffin, which is buried in the Dali Museum Theater in the northeastern Spanish town of Figueres, Dali's birthplace. Dali died at age 84 in 1989.

Abel claimed her mother had an affair with Dali while working as a domestic helper in Figueres. She said her grandmother revealed the family secret when Abel was still young and that her mother confirmed the story years later.