The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that there would be a "price to pay" should the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq insist on holding the independence referendum.

“We stress the KRG needs to consider that there will absolutely be a price [to pay] for insisting on [...] holding a referendum despite all the friendly suggestions [to do otherwise],” a written statement released by the ministry said.

“In this respect, we are calling on the KRG to act with common sense and to give up its mistaken approach as soon as possible," it added.

The foreign ministry also backed the recent decision by Iraqi Council of Representatives that voted on Tuesday in opposition to the September 25 referendum planned by the KRG and called on the Baghdad government to negotiate with the semi-autonomous Kurdish government.

The Turkish ministry said the decision was a “clear expression of the importance that was attached on Iraq’s political unity and territorial integrity.”