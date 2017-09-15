Iraqi Kurdish leader Massoud Barzani's decision not to postpone an independence referendum later this month is "very wrong," Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Speaking in an interview with broadcaster A Haber, Erdogan said Turkey may be forced to reconsider its stance on the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).

"Barzani knows well our thoughts about this issue,” Erdogan told A Haber. “I don't find it right that he is now taking steps in the other direction.”

“We stood with the Kurdish Regional Government in the most difficult times. But those steps have forced us to reconsider,” Erdogan said.

Citing concerns over Kirkuk, an ethnically-mixed Iraqi city, which has largely been under the occupation of Kurdish Peshmerga forces since 2014, the Turkish president said that Turkey would announce its official position on the referendum after its National Security Council and cabinet have convened on September 22.

“We were supposed to hold a National Security Council meeting on September 27. But because of this referendum, we have brought that date forward to September 22,” Erdogan said.

“Right after that, our government will hold a cabinet meeting and it will announce its final decision on the same day."