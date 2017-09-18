A long-simmering power struggle between Yemen’s Houthi rebels and former president Ali Abdullah Saleh has burst into the open, threatening to undermine their alliance against the internationally-recognised government and its Saudi-led backers.

For 34 years, Saleh ruled over one of the world’s most heavily armed and tribal societies with expertly balanced doses of largesse and force.

He battled the Houthis for a decade in office before he befriended them when out of power.

After seizing the capital Sanaa in September 2014, the Houthis tried to oust the internationally-recognised president of Yemen, Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Security forces loyal to Saleh played a key role in helping the Houthis to sweep down from the north and capture the capital.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi reports