POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Prince Harry launches Invictus Games
Military veterans from 17 countries are competing in the annual Games, which is an initiative by UK's Prince Harry to help veterans and disabled or wounded soldiers overcome trauma suffered in combat.
Prince Harry launches Invictus Games
Pipers march in during the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, September 23, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 25, 2017

Prince Harry launched the third Invictus Games on Saturday as he made his first public appearance with his girlfriend Meghan Markle.

Military veterans from 17 countries are competing in the annual games which is an initiative by the UK's Prince Harry to help veterans and disabled or wounded soldiers overcome trauma suffered in combat. 

In his address, Prince Harry said the games were "not only to help veterans recover from their physical and mental wounds, but also to inspire people to follow their example of resilience, optimism and service in their own lives."

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis has the story. 

Recommended

The first Invictus Games, based on the Paralympic Games, were held in September 2014 in London. They were launched by Prince Harry, who served with the British Army in Afghanistan.

This year's Games are taking place in Canada, which is marking the 150th anniversary of the founding of its confederation and the centenary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge in France during World War I.

Canadian pop artists Sarah McLachlan and Alessia Cara and British soprano Laura Wright performed at the opening ceremony.

American rocker Bruce Springsteen will headline the closing ceremony on September 30, joined by Canada's Bryan Adams and Quebecois artist Coeur de Pirate.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each