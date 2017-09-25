A week-long conservative free speech showcase at the famously liberal University of California, Berkeley was supposed to start on Sunday. But it apparently ended the same day after a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance by right-wing firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos and angry shouts from small groups of competing protesters who came to celebrate and condemn him.

Yiannopoulos blew kisses, posed for selfies and briefly addressed a few dozen supporters at the campus while a slightly larger crowd protesting him was kept separate by police.

Wearing sunglasses and an American flag hoodie under a denim jacket, he spoke without amplification for a few moments on the steps of Sproul Hall. Then he led a rendition of the "Star Spangled Banner" before being whisked away in a car. The whole appearance lasted less than a half hour.

Jake Wall, a college student from Los Angeles in town to visit his girlfriend, described Yiannopolous' showing as a "meet and greet." He said Yiannapoulos couldn't make any points without a microphone and promised his admirers he'd return to deliver a proper address.

"When you can't speak through a mic, how effective was that?" Wall asked. University officials said a request for amplification, required under school rules, was never made.

Those hoping to hear him speak on Sunday were herded through metal detectors, while demonstrators who came out against the appearance were held behind barricades on Sproul Plaza, the centre of activity on campus during the 1960s Free Speech Movement.

Kat McLain, 26, said she considers herself a liberal but decided to come out to support conservatives' right to be heard. "There's no way to come to a peaceful resolution until we can stop and talk to each other," she said.

University officials said there were no injuries and at least two arrests, including one of somebody allegedly using unpermitted amplified sound.

The Berkeley Police Department said at least five people were arrested near campus, most of them for carrying a banned weapon.

An expensive appearance

UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof joked that the money spent on mobilising police for the short appearance amounted to "probably the most expensive photo op in the university's history."

But he defended the tactical strategy of deploying so many officers, saying they had to be prepared for the unexpected.

Campus police Chief Margo Bennett estimated that the university spent roughly $800,000 on security.