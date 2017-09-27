Saudi Arabia’s announcement that women will soon be allowed to drive cars has been widely welcomed, but it could have a massive impact on the ride-hailing services.

Uber and the Dubai-founded Careem could all be facing a challenge to the revenues that they generate in the kingdom –much of which comes as a result of women not being allowed to drive.

“King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud has issued a decree authorising the issuance of driver's licences for women in the kingdom,” Saudi state television announced. “The decree will take effect in June 2018.”

Prince Khaled bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US, said women would not need permission from their guardians to get a license or have a guardian in the car and would be allowed to drive anywhere in the kingdom, including the Islamic holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

Women with a licence from any of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries would be allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia, he added. He said the Interior Ministry would have to decide whether they could be professional drivers.

There was no immediate official comment from any of the companies, although on the social media platform Twitter, Careem congratulated "all women" in Saudi Arabia and that it was looking forward to them joining the "Careem family."

Currently women are legally subject to a male guardian, who must give approval to basic decisions they make in fields including education, employment, marriage, travel plans and even medical treatment.

Women in the kingdom are also bound by law to wear long robes and a headscarf and require the consent of a male guardian for most legal actions.

As women have become a greater part of the workforce, many are spending much of their income on ride-hailing services.