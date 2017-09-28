A 62-year-old Tanzanian-born artist whose creations include dinner plates painted with vomiting aristocrats is part of a new breed of British art nominees for the high-profile Turner Prize.

Founded in 1984, the Turner Prize is the UK's most high-profile visual arts award. During the 1990s, it helped to launch the careers of some of the stars of the Young British Artists movement, such as Damien Hirst and Tracey Emin.

The winner will be announced on December 5 and will receive a $33,600 (£25,000) cash prize.

An ageist award?

Himid and Anderson are the first artists over the age of 50 to be nominated since 1991 – when an age limit was introduced.