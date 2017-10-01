CULTURE
Human billboards: Liberia’s new advertising trend
Liberia has a long tradition of body painting for religious and traditional rites. But for advertising, this medium is completely new and hopefully profitable.
Liberia has a long history of using body paint for religious and community rituals. Having adapted to the modern world, the phenomenon shows no sign of fading. (AFP) / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 1, 2017

On the streets of the Liberian capital, Monrovia, a new form of artwork is grabbing attention: the human billboard.

This business has changed the nature of advertising in the country as many clients prefer human billboards to conventional printed ones. 

Emmanuel Ben is an entrepreneur who has an advertising company, Emmanuel Creation. 

This company employs 35 young people, most working as human billboards. It charges US$75 per day with clients ranging from government agencies to private businesses.

TRT World'sBruce Boweh reports from Monrovia, Liberia.

SOURCE:TRT World
