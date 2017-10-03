US scientists Rainer Weiss, Barry Barish and Kip Thorne won the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physics for their pioneering role in the detection of gravitational waves, prize organisers said on Tuesday.

Predicted by Albert Einstein a century ago but only detected in 2015, gravitational waves are "ripples" in the fabric of space-time caused by violent processes such as colliding black holes or the collapse of stellar cores.

The teams involved in the discovery quickly emerged as favourites for Tuesday's prize.

"This is something completely new and different, opening up unseen worlds," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement announcing the winners of the 9 million Swedish crown ($1.1 million) award.

"A wealth of discoveries awaits those who succeed in capturing the waves and interpreting their message."

A revolution in astrophysics