Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's girlfriend, 62-year-old Marilou Danley, arrived from the Philippines in Los Angeles on Wednesday where FBI agents will question her about the massacre.

Australian citizen Danley, who US authorities have described as a "person of interest" in the investigation, left Manila, Philippines on Tuesday.

She had arrived in Manila on September 15, flew to Hong Kong on the 22nd and returned to the Philippines on the 25th.

The police official in Manila said Danley's trip back to the United States "was coordinated with FBI authorities" and that she was returning to clear her name of any involvement in the deadly mass shooting.

The US source said Danley was not under arrest, but that the FBI hoped she would consent to be interviewed voluntarily.

US authorities are eager to question Danley about whether Paddock encouraged her to leave the country before going on his rampage.

Police say massacre was meticulously planned

The Las Vegas gunman transferred $100,000 overseas in the days before the attack and planned the massacre so meticulously that he even set up cameras inside his high-rise hotel room and on a service cart outside his door, apparently to spot anyone coming for him, authorities said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, investigators are taking a harder look at the shooter's girlfriend and what she might have known about the attack, with the sheriff Joseph Lombardo naming her a "person of interest".

Authorities are trying to determine why Paddock killed 59 people at a country music festival in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Money transaction

Lombardo said he is "absolutely" confident authorities will find out what set off Paddock, a 64-year-old high-stakes gambler and retired accountant who killed himself before police stormed his 32nd-floor room.

Investigators are also examining a $100,000 wire transfer that Paddock sent to an account in the Philippines that appeared to be intended for Danley, a senior US homeland security official said on Tuesday.