Mucahid Akil is among thousands of young Syrian entrepreneurs who have started businesses in Turkey.

Living in Turkey's southeastern Gaziantep province, Akil has launched his own enterprise and developed a mobile application, Gherbtna, in 2014 to help the Syrian community in Turkey.

He created a platform that helps Syrian refugees get easy access to information in Arabic.

Google invited him to its annual developer conference in San Francisco in the beginning of last year.

But he says he was denied a visa for the United States in the beginning of 2016, because he's a Syrian refugee.