TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Syrian entrepreneur in Turkey develops a mobile app for refugees
Google invited Syrian entrepreneur Mucahid Akil to a developer conference in US in beginning of last year. But his visa was rejected because of his passport.
Syrian entrepreneur in Turkey develops a mobile app for refugees
A Syrian refugee, Mucahid Akil, has launched his own enterprise and developed a mobile application to help the Syrian community in Turkey. October 5, 2017. (TRT World/Screencapture) / TRTWorld
October 5, 2017

Mucahid Akil is among thousands of young Syrian entrepreneurs who have started businesses in Turkey.

Living in Turkey's southeastern Gaziantep province, Akil has launched his own enterprise and developed a mobile application, Gherbtna, in 2014 to help the Syrian community in Turkey.

He created a platform that helps Syrian refugees get easy access to information in Arabic.

Google invited him to its annual developer conference in San Francisco in the beginning of last year.

But he says he was denied a visa for the United States in the beginning of 2016, because he's a Syrian refugee.

Recommended

“I knew that just my personal information will make them refuse my application,” he said.

“You just imagine a guy who was born in Saudi Arabia, grew up in Aleppo and now married to an Iraqi woman.”

TRT World’sAhmed al Burai has more onAkil's story from Gaziantep.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture