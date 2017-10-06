Thirteen Chinese fishermen died after their boat collided with a Hong Kong oil tanker in international waters off Japan, state media Xinhua reported on Friday.

Three people were found alive after Thursday’s collision. It was not known if there was any damage to the tanker or what caused the accident.

The Chinese vessel, the 290-tonne “Lurong Yuanyu 378", had 16 Chinese-national crew members in total.

The two vessels collided 400 kilometres north of the Oki Islands in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, east of North Korea, Xinhua reported.