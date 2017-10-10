Turkey's armed forces launched a reconnaissance mission in Syria's Idlib province on Sunday, the military confirmed on Monday.

The scouting operation comes ahead of an expected military operation in the bitterly contested Syrian northwest.

"The Turkish armed forces began reconnaissance activities on October 8 [Sunday] to establish surveillance posts as part of the operation to be carried out in Idlib province," the statement said.

The move is in line with the rules of engagement agreed in the Astana process last month in the Kazakhstan capital.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston has this report from the the Turkey-Syria border.

Turkey's border security

Turkey has been a key supporter of rebels fighting forces loyal to Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad during the six-and-a-half-year war.

But Ankara's focus has moved from ousting him to securing its own border against threats.

"When we don't go to Syria, Syria comes to us," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told members of his ruling AK Party on Sunday.

"If we didn't take our measures, bombs would fall on our cities."

The president reiterated that his country would not "allow" any "terror corridor" on its southern borders.

Control of Idlib

Much of Idlib province, including Maaret al Numan, is controlled by Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS).

But the HTS is not party to the Astana agreement.