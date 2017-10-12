An American-Canadian couple and their three children who had been held hostage by the Afghan Taliban has been freed following an operation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border region, the Pakistan Army said on Thursday.

The couple refused to immediately board a US-bound jet over concerns about the husband's past links to a former Guantanamo Bay inmate.

The hostages are "safe and sound and are being repatriated to the country of their origin," the military statement said, after the rescue in Kurram tribal agency, one of seven semi-autonomous tribal areas along the Afghan border.

"Pak Army recovered 5 Western hostages including 1 Canadian, his US National wife and their three children from terrorist custody," it said of the operation, which was launched after Pakistani authorities received intelligence from US officials.

TRT World's Alexi Noelle has more from Washington.

The statement did not name the family, but Canadian Joshua Boyle and his American wife Caitlan Coleman were kidnapped by the Afghan Taliban during a backpacking trip in Afghanistan 2012.

Coleman was pregnant at the time.

Thursday's statement from the Pakistani army was the first mention of a third child.

The rescue came as Pakistan and the United States, uneasy allies in fighting Taliban and other militant groups in the region, are experiencing one of the worst lows in relations.

Pakistan touted the success of the operation as proof of the strength of the alliance.

"The success underscores the importance of timely intelligence sharing and Pakistan's continued commitment towards fighting this menace through cooperation between two forces against a common enemy," the Pakistan Army statement said.

US intelligence agencies had been tracking the hostages and on Wednesday shared that the family had been moved across to Pakistan through the Kurram tribal area border, the army said.

A US military official said American forces were not involved in any rescue, but that a medical team had been able to meet the family and stood ready to fly them home if needed.