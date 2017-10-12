The bodies of another nine refugees have washed up in Bangladesh after an overloaded boat carrying scores of desperate Rohingya sank in rough seas, police said on Tuesday, taking the death toll to at least 23.

Eight bodies were found on the banks of the Naf river, which separates Bangladesh from Myanmar, and another was found kilometres away on the island of St Martin.

More than half of the victims in the latest disaster were children, said Mian Uddin, police chief for the border town of Teknaf.

The incident was the latest tragedy to strike those fleeing violence in Myanmar.

The boat was carrying between 60 and 100 people when it overturned and sank near Shah Porir Dwip, on the southern tip of Bangladesh on Sunday night, authorities in Bangladesh said.

The coast guard said the boat sank near the coastal village of Galachar at around 1600 GMT (10:00 pm).

Local media quoted a survivor as saying the vessel capsized due to high waves and bad weather.

Widespread malnutrition

Malnutrition is widespread amongst the hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, aid groups said on Sunday.

Painfully thin children were being measured for height at refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, as women are being shown how to prepare meals for their malnourished children.

"Nearly 90 percent of them (Rohingya refugees) has informed us that they are living on one meal per day," said Sakil Faizullah, communications manager for UN children's agency UNICEF.

"By this malnutrition programme, we're now treating 3,400 severely acute malnourished children. And also we have mental health components, so by this mental health component we're going to cover 30,000 persons under these mental health services," said Muhammad Mehedi, field co-cordinator for Action Against Hunger.

"And still now we provide service to 8,400 traumatised children and mothers," said Mehedi.

More than 500,000 Rohingya Muslims are now living in camps in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district.