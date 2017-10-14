October 14, 2017
Former French culture minister Audrey Azoulay has been elected to head of the UN’s culture agency UNESCO - in a vote that showed tensions in the Arab world.
Arab states believed that it was time for an Arab candidate to lead the agency but Azoulay was up against a Qatari candidate.
The regional infighting between Qatar and fellow Arabs has meant the former French culture minister has gotten the job.
TRT World's Elena Casas reports from UNESCO headquarters in Paris.
SOURCE:TRT World