UNESCO elects France's Azoulay as new chief
The vote came a day after Israel and the US said they’re pulling out of the organisation. Azoulay's first job will be to find ways to plug budget shortfalls after losing $80 million in annual US funding.
Azoulay said that she wants to focus on peacemaking and promoting education - but her election is unlikely to immediately shake off criticism organization that UNESCO is too politicized. / Reuters
October 14, 2017

Former French culture minister Audrey Azoulay has been elected to head of the UN’s culture agency UNESCO -  in a  vote that showed tensions in the Arab world.

Arab states believed that it was time for an Arab candidate to lead the agency but Azoulay was up against a Qatari candidate.

The regional infighting between Qatar and fellow Arabs has meant the former French culture minister has gotten the job.

TRT World's Elena Casas reports from UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

