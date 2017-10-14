TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Tarhana represents Turkey 'like spaghetti represents Italy'
Mustafa Yeldanli, who produces the traditional Turkish soup tarhana in Usak province, says it's a very delicious and healthy dish that represents Turkey.
Tarhana represents Turkey 'like spaghetti represents Italy'
women make tarhana / AA
October 14, 2017

Just like spaghetti reminds people of Italy, the delicious tarhana could remind them of Turkey, an 80-year-old man, who has devoted his entire life to promote the unique Turkish food product said.

Tarhana is made from a dried crushed mixture of fermented yogurt and wheat flour that is usually served as a soup.

Mustafa Yeldanli said he has been in the business of making tarhana for the last 43 years in western Usak province.

Yeldanli, who is also known locally as Tarhana Baba, said he started his business in 1974 from a small atelier.

He now makes tarhana with his two sons, producing 25 tons of it per year.

There are several versions of tarhana in Turkey, with different parts of the country having their own unique taste.

Usak tarhana is made of red and green peppers, mint, tomatoes, onion, flour and yogurt. Tarhana Baba’s version even has cranberry, mushrooms and a gluten-free kind is also available.

Recommended

After mixing all these ingredients, the product is kept for 21 days for fermentation.

Following the fermentation process, it has to be sun dried and crushed before it can be prepared for cooking.

Tarhana is especially popular for breakfast during winter and is known for its nutritional value.

“Tarhana is the most important nutritional source for health as it contains protein, calcium, vitamin A, B1, B2,” Yeldanli said.

He says Usak tarhana has its special flavour based on its soil and regional climate.

Yeldanli said he will promote tarhana as long as he lives and hopes that the world gets a taste of this distinct flavour of Turkey.

“As spaghetti reminds people of Italy, tarhana should remind people of Turkey.”

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture