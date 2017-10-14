Just like spaghetti reminds people of Italy, the delicious tarhana could remind them of Turkey, an 80-year-old man, who has devoted his entire life to promote the unique Turkish food product said.

Tarhana is made from a dried crushed mixture of fermented yogurt and wheat flour that is usually served as a soup.

Mustafa Yeldanli said he has been in the business of making tarhana for the last 43 years in western Usak province.

Yeldanli, who is also known locally as Tarhana Baba, said he started his business in 1974 from a small atelier.

He now makes tarhana with his two sons, producing 25 tons of it per year.

There are several versions of tarhana in Turkey, with different parts of the country having their own unique taste.

Usak tarhana is made of red and green peppers, mint, tomatoes, onion, flour and yogurt. Tarhana Baba’s version even has cranberry, mushrooms and a gluten-free kind is also available.