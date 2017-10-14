Six people, including five students, were killed in an attack by suspected South Sudanese raiders on a boarding school in Lokichogio, in Kenya's far north, early Saturday, authorities said.

"Six people were killed in the attack, including students, and we have others injured," said Seif Matata, Turkana county's commissioner.

Matata said the incident occurred at around 3 am local time (00:00 GMT) while students at Lokichogio Mixed Secondary School were asleep in their dormitories.