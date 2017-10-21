WORLD
Over 100 arrested in Brazil paedophile crackdown
Brazilian officials say the crackdown is one of the biggest in the world carried out alongside US authorities.
More than 1,100 agents took part in the nationwide operations, Brazilian officials say. (File photo) / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 21, 2017

Brazilian police said on Friday they have arrested over 100 people connected to an internet paedophile ring in an operation conducted alongside US authorities.

More than 1,100 agents took part in what federal police said was “one of the biggest operations in the world.” 

Searches were conducted across 24 states and the capital Brasilia - almost the entire country.

“Suspects were caught red handed with pornographic material of a paedophile nature seized from their computers or mobile phones,” a spokesman for the justice ministry said.

More arrests could come, he said.

The raids followed a six-month investigation also involving the US embassy in Brazil and US immigration authorities.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
