WORLD
2 MIN READ
Four foreign workers dead in Malaysia landslide
Bodies of three Bangladeshis and one unidentified person were found in the debris while search continues for 10 others who went missing after a landslide in George Town.
Four foreign workers dead in Malaysia landslide
Most of those trapped under the debris are believed to be foreign workers from Indonesia and Bangladesh, including Rohingyas. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 21, 2017

Four foreign workers were killed and 10 others are missing after a landslide at a construction site in George Town, capital of the northwest Malaysian state of Penang, authorities said.

The bodies of three Bangladeshis and one unidentified person were found in the debris, officials said late on Saturday. 

Two workers escaped with light injuries.

“Now the problem we are facing is we need to excavate a 35-metre heap of earth. We have deployed a K9 (canine) unit with three dogs to search for victims,” Penang fire and rescue department director Saadon Mokhtar said earlier during the rescue operations.

Recommended

Those trapped were identified as foreign workers from Indonesia and Bangladesh, including one Rohingya and one Pakistani, fire officials said in an update of the search. 

One Malaysian, the construction site supervisor, was believed to be buried as well.

The landslide occurred at a construction site, where two 49-storey condominium towers are being built. 

The cause has yet to be determined.

Search for the other victims will continue on Sunday as night falls. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives