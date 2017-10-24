Raed al Saleh knows how politics reflects the on-the-ground situation in Syria, maybe more than anyone else.

“If there's a negotiation, then we get ready because we know that the number of the air strikes will increase,” he says.

Years of experience in coordinating rescue operations and humanitarian work in Syria’s opposition-held areas have taught the leader of the White Helmets how things will evolve.

As the regime air strikes with Russian support continue on remaining opposition-held areas in the north, Saleh is responsible for leading the group's 2,700-strong members in rescuing people from the rubble.

The White Helmets, officially called the Syria Civil Defence, is made up of volunteers who mostly had different occupations before the war.

Saleh himself was an electronics salesman in his pre-war life. Now, he and his team are working on reconstruction, infrastructure, and setting up camps for displaced people and cleaning what is left behind after an attack, when there’s no shelling.

More than 400,000 people have been killed in Syria since 2011, when Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad responded to the popular uprising with military force.

“I wouldn’t imagine that it would take this long when I first volunteered,” he says. Six years later, the war shows no sign of coming to an end. The death toll in September alone is believed to be the highest this year.

Although he is at the centre of the most well-known civilian relief efforts in rebel-held areas of Syria, Saleh is not interested in the death toll making headlines in the media, or becoming a political figure.

“I don’t need to take records from the media, because we are the people who keep count on the ground,” Saleh says. Every two minutes, an update appears on his mobile phone screen. This time, he picks up his phone to confirm the information with White Helmets' records and continues:

“Look, in Syria, there are many other attacks with bigger numbers of victims, which are not recorded. It’s not possible to confirm for sure that September was the highest. For us, what only matters is to help our people, and we’ll do it by going anywhere we can reach to deliver it.

Indeed, the White Helmets have managed to rescue more than 100,000 people from the rubble since the organisation was founded in 2014. They received more international recognition after an Oscar-winning documentary about them was released on Netflix. They were even seen as one of the frontrunners for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

Receiving donations from 12 different countries, international NGO’s, and locals, the White Helmets no longer have a hard time obtaining equipment needed for rescue operations.

But things were different both for Saleh and the organisation that he’s leading, when they first started.

He became physically sick during one of his first volunteer rescue missions on the ground as a result of the carnage he saw in 2013.