Rwandans have been grieving for lost loved ones and destroyed homes after powerful floods and landslides tore through the country killing at least 130 people and leaving many thousands homeless.

On Thursday, the government was still counting the cost as families began burying their dead in the aftermath of one of the worst such natural disasters in years in the hilly East African nation.

Rivers of mud swept away homes and other infrastructure and cut off roads after heavy rains in several areas, particularly the Western Province bordering Lake Kivu where the worst devastation was reported.

"I found my child buried under rocks and bricks that fell on him during the heavy rains. He died at the hospital," Anonciata, who only gave one name, said in the hard-hit district of Karongi.

"It is very devastating for our family. One of my other children also got badly injured on the head. I pray he survives."

Imacule Kankwanzi said normal life had come to a halt in her village because there was nothing to eat and the roads were blocked.

"Our houses are destroyed or flooded," she said. "My house is completely under water. In short, we are desperate and without hope."

In Rubavu, another district badly affected, survivors were counting their blessings while coming to grips with the scale of destruction.

Jacqueline Mukamana rushed out of her home at midnight when neighbours alerted her that the river was flooding only for her home to be swept away.

"Our house, and everything (else), has been destroyed," she said.

Another resident, Paul Bizimana, said he was grateful he managed to get his family out: "I managed to rescue my kids and family members... at least they are safe."

Massive destruction

The government was racing trucks of emergency supplies such as food and other basic goods to the worst-hit areas where evacuees are sheltering in tents.