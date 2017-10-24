Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday reconfirmed Pakistan's commitment to the "war on terror" during a meeting with US Secretary of State RexTillerson, saying his country had "produced results" fighting the region's militants.

Tillerson, on a tour of Asia and the Middle East, arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday afternoon and met with Abbasi, as well as Pakistan's army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

"We are committed in the war against terror," Abbasi told Tillerson, as the two men sat facing each other on a long table.

"We have produced results. And we are looking forward to moving ahead with the US and building a tremendous relationship," added Abbasi, who sat next to Bajwa.

During a short part of the meeting available to media, Tillerson told the Pakistani delegation that the nuclear-armed nation was an important US ally in the region.

"(Pakistan is) important regionally to our joint goals of providing peace and security to the region and providing opportunity for greater economic relationship as well," Tillerson said.