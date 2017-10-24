WORLD
Pakistan PM tells Tillerson it has "produced results" in fighting militancy
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who is on a tour of Asia and the Middle East, arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday afternoon and met with Pakistani PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as well as army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
Relations between uneasy allies US and Pakistan have frayed in recent years, with Washington accusing Islamabad of turning a blind eye to Afghan Taliban and Haqqani network militants. / AFP
October 24, 2017

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday reconfirmed Pakistan's commitment to the "war on terror" during a meeting with US Secretary of State RexTillerson, saying his country had "produced results" fighting the region's militants.

Tillerson, on a tour of Asia and the Middle East, arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday afternoon and met with Abbasi, as well as Pakistan's army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

"We are committed in the war against terror," Abbasi told Tillerson, as the two men sat facing each other on a long table.

"We have produced results. And we are looking forward to moving ahead with the US and building a tremendous relationship," added Abbasi, who sat next to Bajwa.

During a short part of the meeting available to media, Tillerson told the Pakistani delegation that the nuclear-armed nation was an important US ally in the region.

"(Pakistan is) important regionally to our joint goals of providing peace and security to the region and providing opportunity for greater economic relationship as well," Tillerson said.

Relations between uneasy allies US and Pakistan have frayed in recent years, with Washington accusing Islamabad of turning a blind eye or helping Afghan Taliban and Haqqani network militants who stage attacks in Afghanistan. 

Pakistan denies the allegations.

Growing US closeness to India

US's growing closeness to India - Pakistan's rival neighbour - is another sticking point in Washington - Islamabad relationship.

Tillerson said last week that the Trump administration wanted to "dramatically deepen" cooperation with New Delhi, partly to offset Chinese influence in Asia. 

Trump has also called for greater Indian role in Afghanistan.

But this deepening in ties has alarmed Pakistan, which has rejected a greater political role for India for Afghanistan as a "red line" for Islamabad.

