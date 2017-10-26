WORLD
2 MIN READ
Blaze at fireworks factory in Indonesia leaves 47 dead and dozens injured
Witnesses say there were two explosions, one at around 10am local time and then another about three hours later, both of which could be heard miles away.
Blaze at fireworks factory in Indonesia leaves 47 dead and dozens injured
The factory -- part of a complex that borders a residential area -- had only been operating for six weeks. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 26, 2017

At least 47 people were killed and 46 injured in a blaze that tore through a fireworks factory outside the Indonesian capital, police spokesman Argo Yuwono told Metro Television  on Thursday, triggering explosions and sending plumes of black smoke into the air.

The fire broke out at an industrial complex in Tangerang, a satellite city of Jakarta.

"There are 47 bodies," Yuwono said. "From the manifest we obtained, there were 103 workers." The injured were treated at three nearby hospitals, he added.

A doctor in the emergency unit at Tangerang General Hospital, told local media he was treating seven people, some of them with burns of more than 80 percent of their bodies. Three were in critical condition.

Recommended

Witnesses said there were two explosions, one at around 10 am local time and then another about three hours later, both of which could be heard miles away, media reports said.

A firefighter on the scene said the victims had been burned beyond recognition.

"Those who died are completely unrecognisable, totally burnt," Oni Sahroni told Metro TV.

Parts of the building collapsed after being gutted by the blaze which scorched nearby cars. Witnesses reported hearing two major blasts erupt from the site.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives