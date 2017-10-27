Schools have reopened in some parts of Syria's Idlib after Turkish troops entered the province earlier this month to monitor a ceasefire deal.

Turkish soldiers have set up observation posts across the province to monitor a de-escalation zone in a deal signed with Russia and Iran, which has given a new lease of life to Idlib's besieged population.

"We used to be afraid and ran away when planes carry out an air strike, but now we are relieved there is no bombing anymore," said 12-year-old student Omar Baradi.

The city isn't being bombed any more, and that has brought about a sense of relief.

"Under the bombing, education was really bad. When students used to hear the bombing they'd run out of school and we shut the school down for a week or a month until people feel safe again,” said Shahoud al Khatib, a teacher.

"Now after the de-escalation zone agreement the situation is much better. Students are back to school and they're attending classes."

TRT World'sRahul Radhakrishnan has their story.