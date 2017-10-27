WORLD
1 MIN READ
JFK assassination files released to the public
Having fuelled a slew of conspiracy theories for over 50 years, most of the infamous documents about the former US president's assassination have been released.
Part of a file relating to the assassination of former President John F Kennedy, dated November 24, 1963, quoting FBI director J Edgar Hoover as he talks about the death of Lee Harvey Oswald, released for the first time on Thursday. October 26, 2017, / AP
October 27, 2017

Since his death on November 22, 1963, there have been many requests to make thousands of classified documents on the assassination of former US President John F Kennedy  public.

Under the 1992 JFK Assassination Records Collection Act, signed by former President George HW Bush on October 26, 1992, all withheld records related to President John F Kennedy's assassination in 1963 had to be released by October 26, 2017.

Now US President Donald Trump said he's releasing those files in the interest of transparency. However, the president is holding back some of those documents because of national security concerns. 

They can be published in six months, unless security agencies can provide a reason to keep those documents classified.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
