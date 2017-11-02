In the three weeks since the string of allegations against Harvey Weinstein first began, an ongoing domino effect has tumbled through not just Hollywood but at least a dozen other industries. It's open season on open secrets.

Nearly every day has brought new allegations of sexual harassment, assault or misconduct, and subsequent firings, dismissals or the distancing of men in various stations of power, from highly regarded media pundits to celebrity chefs.

"There is no turning back," Asia Argento said Wednesday on Twitter. "All predators will go down."

Dustin Hoffman is one of the recently-outted alleged predators; Anna Hunter alleged he made vulgar remarks and groped her while she was working as a 17-year-old production assistant on the set of the 1985 TV film "Death of a Salesman." Hoffman apologised in a statement for making her feel "uncomfortable."

Argento, the Italian filmmaker and actress who has said Weinstein raped her, made her Twitter statement shortly after allegations of sexual harassment were levelled by six women against filmmaker Brett Ratner. (Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex, while Ratner has denied each allegation against him.) Her social-media avatar is a simple photo of herself, with a fist raised high.

The posture and language of revolution has been adopted by others, too, like actress Rose McGowan, another alleged victim of sexual assault by Weinstein. At last week's Women's Convention in Detroit, McGowan declared: "Join me. Join all of us!"

Patriarchy under fire

What's unfolding, women's rights advocates say, is a rolling reckoning that's gaining steam with every new revelation of sexual harassment. What began with just a handful of women standing up against one of Hollywood's most pugnacious power players has turned into a movement of its own.

Now that some of the silences and stigmas around sexual harassment have been shattered, the flood gates are open.

"This is the patriarchy starting to crumble," said Toni Van Pelt, president of the National Organisation of Women. "I think that women are finally taking their power. They know they're strong."

In the three weeks since the first allegations were levelled against Weinstein, there have been at least 20 prominent men who have been forced to defend or apologise for past actions. Amazon Studios chief Roy Price resigned after a television producer on one of Amazon's shows said he had sexually harassed her.

Following allegations of sexual advances on an underage actor, Netflix halted production on Kevin Spacey's "House of Cards." A Roman Polanski retrospective prompted protests in Paris.

Sari Kamin was one of 38 women who came forward to the Los Angeles Times to say that the director James Toback sexually harassed her by luring her with the possibility of a film role. Toback has denied the claims but within days the number of alleged victims climbed past 300.

"Listening to women come out from the Harvey Weinstein fallout, that certainly empowered me," said Kamin. "It brought back a lot of painful memories and kind of unlocked something. It made me think: Well, if they can come forward maybe so can I."

"More than anything what made me want to come forward is: I felt like finally people were listening," said Kamin, a once aspiring actress who now works in publishing and food writing.

"That was signalled very clearly with what happened with Weinstein. Another woman spoke and then another woman spoke and there was action. There were consequences. It told me not only that people were listening but that they wanted to do something — that they want to stand up and say: 'No more.' That was a powerful thing to tap into."