BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Facebook investigating temporary WhatsApp messenger outage
A Facebook spokeswoman in Singapore said the company was still investigating the matter after WhatsApp went down in India and many other countries.
Facebook investigating temporary WhatsApp messenger outage
The WhatsApp messaging application is seen on a phone screen, August 3, 2017. / Reuters
November 3, 2017

Facebook Inc’s WhatsApp messenger suffered a temporary outage in India and many other countries, according to reports from multiple users on Facebook and Twitter on Friday.

Users in countries ranging from Brazil and Russia to Vietnam and Myanmar reported on social media that WhatsApp was down in their countries. The extent of the outage and the reasons for it were not immediately known.

"Whatsappdown" was the top trending item on Twitter in India, which is WhatsApp’s biggest market with about 200 million of its billion-plus users. It was also a top trending item on Twitter in Pakistan, Britain, Germany and many other countries.

Users reported WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging service, had begun to gradually function again about 30 minutes after initial complaints of an outage appeared on social media.

Users in Malaysia and Singapore also complained of WhatsApp being down in those countries.

Recommended

A spokeswoman for Facebook in Singapore said the company was still investigating the matter.

Independent websites monitoring outages of popular social media services via online conversations and Twitter messages report regular outages for WhatsApp, often one every few weeks, but these are typically brief and confined to certain geographies.

WhatsApp has faced similar widespread outages this year, including for several hours in May.

WhatsApp is used by more than 1.2 billion people around the world and is a key tool for communications and commerce in many countries. The service was acquired by Facebook in 2014 for $19 billion.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide