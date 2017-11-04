Thousands of people took to the streets of Bonn on Saturday to call for the phasing out of coal as a source of power ahead of global talks on climate change in the German city next week.

The issue of whether to end coal production has been one of the sticking points in coalition negotiations between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her would-be allies: the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP).

Organisers of the march called for the German government to implement the 2015 Paris plan to shift the world economy from fossil fuels this century.

The implementation of the Paris accord will be discussed at the 195-nation climate meeting in Bonn from November 6-17.