A self-driving shuttle test on Wednesday resulted in a minor bang-up with a delivery truck nearly an hour after making its debut in Las Vegas streets, with city officials blaming the human driver.

The Arma shuttle made by French firm Navya was taken out of service on what was the opening day of a year-long test program of autonomous service in Vegas.

Las Vegas police cited the driver of the delivery truck for failing to yield and slamming into the shuttle's front bumper. No injuries were reported.

"The shuttle did what it was supposed to do, in that its sensors registered the truck and the shuttle stopped to avoid the accident," the city posted on the online platform Tumblr.

"Unfortunately, the delivery truck did not stop and grazed the front fender of the shuttle."

The driver of the truck was issued a traffic ticket, Las Vegas officials said in an online post about what they called a minor collision.

Driverless technology

Arma shuttles operating in a collaboration with the Keolis transport group are providing free rides along a route in downtown Las Vegas, away from the casino-lined main strip.

Operators are on board the shuttles to act more as hosts than back-up drivers, according to a company spokesperson.