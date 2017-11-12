TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey has completed Russian missile purchase says defence minister
Turkish Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli said in addition to S-400 missiles, Turkey has also made preliminary agreements with Italy and France to develop its own air defence system.
Turkey has completed Russian missile purchase says defence minister
Turkish Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli speaks at an event AK Party (AKP) meeting on Saturday, November 11 2017, in Giresun, Turkey, (Photo AA) / AA
By Staff Reporter
November 12, 2017

Turkish Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli announced on Saturday that Turkey had completed the purchase of the S-400 air-defence system from Russia and hab been working with France and Italy to develop an anti-ballistic missile.

The S-400 is Russia’s most advanced long-range anti-aircraft missile system and can carry three types of missiles capable of destroying targets, including ballistic and cruise missiles.

It can track and engage up to 300 targets at a time and has an altitude ceiling of 27 kilometers (17 miles).

It is not immediately known how many missiles Turkey will get from Russia

"In addition to the S-400, Turkey also made preliminary agreements with the Eurosam countries to develop, produce and use the air defense system in order to improve its long-term domestic national capacity," Canikli told reporters in the Black Sea province of Giresun.

"We especially aim to have our own technology," the minister added.

In recent years, Turkey has sought to build its domestic defense industry to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.

Recommended

On Wednesday, a letter of intent was signed between Turkey, France and Italy to develop an anti-ballistic missile.

Under the pact, Turkey’s defense industry and the Franco-Italian consortium will work together to determine needs and priorities for the potential joint production of a SAMP-T anti-ballistic missile system.

Along with Canikli, French Defense Minister Florence Parly and Italian Defense Minister Robert Pinotti attended the signing ceremony.

Western governments have expressed concern over the missile agreement between Moscow and Ankara as it cannot be integrated into the NATO system.

In reply, Turkey has said that NATO ally nations had not presented a "financially effective" offer on alternative missile defence systems.

Ankara repeatedly stated that it aims to protect its airspace and counter threats beyond its borders as conflict rages on in neighbouring Iraq and Syria and doesn't want to be dependent on foreign weapons in the defence industry.

SOURCE:AA, TRT World
Explore
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel