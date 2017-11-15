Exhausted and exposed to freezing cold, survivors of a weekend earthquake in western Iran begged authorities for food and shelter on Tuesday, saying aid was slow to reach them.

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake on Sunday that jolted the Iran-Iraq border area has killed at least 530 people and injured thousands more. It was Iran’s deadliest earthquake in more than a decade.

"We are hungry. We are cold. We are homeless. We are alone in this world," a weeping Maryam Ahang, who lost 10 members of her family in the hardest hit town of Sarpol e Zahab said.

"My home is now a pile of mud and broken tiles. I slept in the park last night. It is cold, and I am scared."

"It was my cousin's birthday ... All the relatives were there ... like 50 people. But now almost all are dead," Reza from Sarpol e Zahab town said.

He lost 34 members of his family on Sunday.

"We spent two nights in the cold. Where is the aid?"

On the Iraq side of the frontier, nine people were killed and over 550 injured, all in the northern Kurdish provinces.

Iran declines foreign assistance

Iranian officials called off rescue operations earlier in the day on the grounds there was little chance of finding more survivors from the quake.

Survivors – many left homeless by the quake that struck villages and towns in Kermanshah province along the mountainous border with Iraq – struggled through another bleak day on Tuesday in need of food, water and shelter.

Iran has so far declined offers of foreign assistance to deal with the aftermath of the tremor, which officials said damaged 30,000 homes and completely destroyed two villages.

Aid efforts in quake-hit areas

Iran's spiritual leader Ali Khamenei urged state agencies on Tuesday to speed up aid efforts.

President Hassan Rouhani paid a visit to the stricken region, promising to resolve "the problems in the shortest time."