Amsterdam and Paris on Monday won the fight to host two major EU agencies when they leave London after Brexit, in a suspenseful vote that eventually had to be decided by the drawing of lots.

The European Medicines Agency will relocate to the Dutch city, while the French capital will be the new home of the European Banking Authority.

The two watchdogs, with a total of 1,000 highly skilled jobs between them, are currently based in London's Canary Wharf district but must leave before Britain quits the EU in March 2019.

But the fate of the some most prized spoils of Britain's decision to quit the EU had to be decided by a lucky dip after three tense rounds of voting for both agencies failed to produce a clear winner.

Amsterdam won out against the Italian city of Milan while Paris beat the Irish capital Dublin.

"It was a big transparent bowl with two small lots, and it fell to me to draw the lot," said Matti Maasikas, the deputy EU affairs minister of Estonia, which holds the bloc's rotating presidency.

"The procedure was accepted by everyone and followed by the Estonian presidency to the letter."

'Attractiveness of France'

French President Emmanuel Macron said the choice of Paris for the banking regulator showed the "attractiveness of France".

EU President Donald Tusk said on Twitter before the vote that "whatever the outcome, the real winner of today's vote is EU27. Organised and getting ready for Brexit."

Diplomats compared the complex voting process to the annual Eurovision Song Contest. The production's nail-biting televised voting sequence is one of the most watched TV moments in Europe and is known for its come-from-behind surprises.

The Netherlands hailed the decision to relocate the EMA to Amsterdam as "good news for all patients in Europe".