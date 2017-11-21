Kenneth Branagh won the International Emmy for Best Actor, while Anna Friel won the Best Actress trophy at the 2017 International Emmy Awards gala on Monday night in New York.

Branagh and Friel were among 11 winning performers and programs spanning eight countries: Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Norway, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The awards are presented annually by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, which represents more than 60 countries and 500 companies from all sectors of TV, including internet and mobile technology.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan spoke to actor Kenneth Branagh in New York.

Branagh won for his role as Swedish detective Kurt Wallander in the popular BBC drama series "Wallander," which has won an American following on public television's "Masterpiece."

Friel was awarded for her performance as Sergeant Marcella Backland in the British series "Marcella" (which is available on Netflix).

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan reports from New York.

The other winners include:

Arts: "Hip-Hop Evolution" (Canada).