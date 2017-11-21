A Turkish court is seeking the extradition from Germany of a top suspect in last year’s defeated coup attempt, according to judicial sources.

The fourth criminal court in the capital Ankara on Tuesday asked the Justice Ministry to file an extradition request for Adil Oksuz, an alleged key coup plotter said to have applied for asylum in Germany, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Oksuz, charged by Turkish authorities with being an influential figure within what Ankara calls the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

Fetullah Gulen and his network is held responsible for last year’s deadly coup attempt, and Oksuz is said to be among the masterminds of the failed putsch.

He was arrested in Turkey on the morning of July 16 but was subsequently released and has since been on the run.

The coup attempt left behind 250 killed and more than 2,200 people injured. Gulen who has been living in a self-imposed exile in the United States since 1999 denies involvement.