Iraq launches operation to clear Daesh from desert
The operation aims to prevent Daesh from moving into and hiding in desert regions, after the terrorist group's ouster from urban areas in Iraq and neighbouring Syria.
Iraqi forces after they captured Rawa, the last remaining town under Daesh control, November 17, 2017. / Reuters
November 23, 2017

Iraqi forces launched an operation on Thursday to clear the desert bordering Syria of Daesh, a final campaign to rid Iraq of the terrorist group, the military said in a statement.

Troops from the Iraqi army and Shia Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) were taking part in the campaign against Daesh hiding in a large strip of border land, Iraqi military officials said.

"The objective behind the operation is to prevent remaining Daesh groups from melting into the desert region and using it as a base for future attacks," said army colonel Salah Kareem.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi said on Tuesday Daesh had been defeated from a military perspective, but he would only declare final victory after its members were routed in the desert.

Iraqi forces on Friday captured the border town of Rawa, the last remaining town under Daesh control, signalling the collapse of the group's 'caliphate' proclaimed after it overran much of Iraq's north and west in 2014.

SOURCE:Reuters
