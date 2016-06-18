The General National Congress (GNC), House of Representatives (HoR) and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), are all competing to establish dominance in Libya.

The power vacuum has pushed the country into an unending civil war.

The GNC has controlled Tripoli since 2014, while the HoR has formed a government in Eastern Tobruk. The UN-backed GNA also hopes to establish itself in Tripoli.

The GNC, which is in control of Tripoli, was formed by members of the former Congress of Libya, the country's legislative authority from 2012 until 2014.

The latest civil war in Libya began when the forces of former general Khalifa Haftar attacked the GNC in Tripoli, demanding the dissolution of the parliament after claiming its term had expired.

The GNA recently emerged from a UN-mediated deal signed in December last year by figures from both sides of Libya's political divide.

The GNA unity government, which was announced on January 19 by a nine-member presidential council, has named a total of 32 ministers, including one woman.

It is led by Fayez al Sarraj, a businessman from Tripoli.

Libya's UN-backed unity government announced on March 13 that it was taking office despite lacking parliamentary approval, saying that a majority petition signed by lawmakers was equivalent to a vote of confidence.

On April 5, 2016, the Tripoli-based government announced it ceded power to the UN-backed unity government, but Khalifa Ghweil – the GNC's' prime minister – made a U-turn just a day later, declaring that the body is still in authority despite some of its officials giving support to the GNA.

On April 5, 2016, the UN's Libya envoy Martin Kobler flew to Tripoli for his first visit since Sarraj's arrival in the capital, affirming the GNA's authority in the country.

However, on March 23, the UN envoy cancelled a flight to Tripoli because he was not granted landing rights by the GNC.

The UN-backed government's arrival from Tunisia raised hopes it would be able to restore some stability in Libya, which has been plagued by chaos since the overthrow of Gaddafi in 2011.

If the new government is able to get full control of the country, the UN says it will consider lifting sanctions on the country's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund.

Its leader, al Sarraj, has asked the UN to lift its arms embargo on Libya.

Dr. Mustafa Fetourri, a Libyan journalist and analyst, told TRTWorld that the GNA called for the lifting of the arms embargo in order to purchase arms legally from the international market.

However, he called the arming of the GNA a "serious problem," because the body does not have an army, rather its forces are made up of militias.

The international community has raised concerns over the lifting of the embargo on Libya for the benefit of the GNA, as such a decision may further escalate tensions in Libya.

Important events in Libya since 2011

2011:

February – Protests break out in Benghazi, leading to clashes between security forces and anti-Gaddafi rebels.