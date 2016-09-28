Alan, aged 30, and his 28-year-old sister, Gyan, fled their home in Syria in wheelchairs as fighters from the armed group calling itself the Islamic State (IS) closed in on them.

Their arduous journey in search of safety has so far taken them and their family across four borders. They were shot at on three occasions when they were trying to cross into Turkey, and were strapped to the side of a horse in order to cross the mountainous border between Iraq and Turkey. They paid smugglers to take them on a terrifying journey to the Greek island of Chios in an overcrowded inflatable boat. They now find themselves stranded in Greece.

I met Alan, Gyan and their family in Ritsona refugee camp, about 60km north of Athens, where they told me about their journey.

"For ‘normal people' it is very difficult. But for people with disabilities it is like a miracle because all the borders between the two countries [Iraq and Turkey] are mountains," said Alan. "The boat journey [to Greece] was terrifying. We were in the water for around four hours. Every time I looked around I saw babies and children crying."

They arrived on the Greek island of Chios on 12 March, just days after the Balkans route to Germany and northern Europe was shut for all asylum-seekers and refugees and before the EU-Turkey migration deal came into effect. Any hopes that they might be permitted to join their father in Germany were dashed. Instead the family were made to board a ferry to the Greek mainland and from there were taken by bus to Ritsona, an isolated open camp on an abandoned military base situated in the middle of a forest. They have been stranded in extremely harsh conditions there ever since.

Alan and Gyan are just two of some 700 asylum-seekers and refugees stranded in Ritsona and more than 60,000 currently trapped in Greece. Their stories of dangerous flight and their current appalling living conditions amid uncertainty over their future, highlight the failures of European nations.

A year ago EU leaders agreed on an emergency relocation scheme to share responsibility for asylum-seekers. They committed to relocate 66,400 asylum-seekers from Greece within two years. But one year on, only around 4,000 people have actually moved to other European countries - a meagre 6% of the total commitment.

Many of those stranded in Greece hope to rely on family reunification rules to relocate them with close family members in Europe, or on visa options to grant them a legal basis for onward movement within Europe. But European states are either stalling or actively resisting efforts to swiftly implement the measures.