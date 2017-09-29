WORLD
2 MIN READ
White House says Trump to attend ASEAN summit
Trump to visit Manila as part of November 3-14 tour that will include stops in China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and the US state of Hawaii.
White House says Trump to attend ASEAN summit
The announcement sets up the likelihood that Trump will meet controversial firebrand Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte in November this year. (Reuters Archive)
By Staff Reporter
September 29, 2017

President Donald Trump has backed away from a threat to skip the summit with Southeast Asian leaders in the Philippines later this year, with the White House now saying he will attend.

In a statement on Friday, the White House said that Trump will visit Manila as part of a bumper November 3-14 tour that will also include stops in China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and the US state of Hawaii.

The announcement sets up the likelihood that Trump will meet controversial firebrand Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte.

During a visit to ASEAN's Jakarta headquarters in April, Vice President Mike Pence had promised allies, anxious about wanting US engagement in the region, that Trump would attend the bloc's summit in Manila this November.

Recommended

But Trump's souring bromance with host Duterte and a range of other issues had briefly thrown those plans in the air.

Trump said earlier this month that Duterte had extended an invitation, but that he had not yet decided whether to accept. 

"He invited us so we're going to see," Trump said while announcing he would go to Japan, South Korea, China and maybe Vietnam for a regional economic summit.

Philippine officials were surprised and the issue was raised during foreign minister Alan Peter Cayetano's visit to Washington on Wednesday.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria